Mumbai: Man held for rape tests positive in police custody

However, as he tested COVID-19 positive during his medical examination, the police informed the court about it, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST
A 32-year-old man, arrested last week by the Mumbai police for allegedly raping a fashion designer, has tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of Goawala Compound in Kurla, was arrested by the Vakola police on Friday. He was supposed to be produced in a court on March 22. However, as he tested COVID-19 positive during his medical examination, the police informed the court about it, he said.

''As he is in the custody of Vakola police, the personnel posted at that police station have been tested for the infection. Their reports are yet to come,'' the official said.

The accused had been arrested based on the complaint lodged in December last year by the 25-year-old fashion designer.

Earlier, two constables and an inspector from Vakola police station had succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

Over 30 officials had tested positive at that time, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

