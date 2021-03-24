EU Commission should start talks to buy Sputnik V vaccine, Germany says

EU Commission should start talks to buy Sputnik V vaccine, Germany saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:39 IST
The European Commission should hold preparatory talks with member states for possible procurement of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, a German government source said on Wednesday.
"Such negotiations have not started yet," the source said, saying Germany would welcome starting talks soon.
