84 people held in last six months for smuggling petrol, diesel from Nepal: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that petrol and diesel are sold secretly on a large scale in districts of Bihar that are bordering Nepal due to the price difference of Petrol and diesel in both countries and said that 84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling the same.

Updated: 24-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:45 IST
84 people held in last six months for smuggling petrol, diesel from Nepal: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that petrol and diesel are sold secretly on a large scale in districts of Bihar that are bordering Nepal due to the price difference of Petrol and diesel in both countries and said that 84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling the same.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai gave a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on the question of Bihar BJP MP Sushil Modi which said, "Government of Bihar has informed that some such incidents have been reported in East Champaran, West Champaran and Araria districts in Bihar." "84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling of petrol and diesel in Bihar from Nepal while 245 litres of petrol and 9,834 litres of diesel were seized by security forces in the state to keep in check the smuggling of petrol and diesel from Nepal," he informed Rajya Sabha.

"Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB), Border Guarding Force along with Indo- Nepal border force is taking effective action to check smuggling and other illegalactivities across the border. It takes various other measures like patrolling, nakabandi, checking of persons crossing the border both randomly and on the basis of inputs received from security agencies," the written reply said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

