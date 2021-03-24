AstraZeneca jabs found in Italy should go to EU, German govt source says

AstraZeneca jabs found in Italy should go to EU, German govt source saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:02 IST
AstraZeneca should ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union after the alleged discovery of some 29 million jabs in Italy, a German government source said on Wednesday.
"Maybe there is an opportunity now to boost deliveries (to the EU) significantly, which is what the CEO (of AstraZeneca) had promised", the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
