Left Menu

Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan, prominent horse racing figure, dies

His other son Maktoum is also a deputy ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan had been the UAE's finance minister since 1971.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:06 IST
Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan, prominent horse racing figure, dies

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's deputy ruler and for decades one of the most influential figures in international horseracing, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of Dubai's current ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He had been unwell for months and had surgery abroad in October. Sheikh Hamdan established his first racing stable, Shadwell Racing, in the United Kingdom in the 1980s and built it into a racing empire with his horses in blue and white silks winning major international races. He owned eight stud farms worldwide, according to local media.

Last June, jockey Jim Crowley completed a treble on the opening day of Royal Ascot with Sheikh Hamdan's Battaash, Motakhayyel and Nazeer. Dubai's ruler bid farewell to "my brother, my support, my lifelong friend".

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, tweeted: "Today we lost one of the UAE's faithful men after a life rich with giving and true patriotic work." Funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamdan, who was also the UAE's long-serving finance minister, will be restricted to family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Media Office said.

Dubai announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast and a closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday. In 2008, Dubai's ruler established the line of succession in the emirate by naming his son Hamdan, 38, as crown prince. His other son Maktoum is also a deputy ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan had been the UAE's finance minister since 1971. The UAE also has a minister of state for financial affairs, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, who has held the post since 2008. The emirate, part of the UAE federation, is the Middle East's business, trade and tourism hub. (Writing by Lisa Barrington and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Kim Coghill, Andrew Heavens, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israels next prime minister.You read that correctly.Tuesdays elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a d...

Centre fears rise in ration rates under Delhi's doorstep ration scheme 

Raising critical objections to the Delhi governments doorstep ration delivery scheme, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday said 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital may end up buying foodgrains at a higher rate ...

Health News Roundup: Poland reports 30,000 new coronavirus cases daily; Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.India detects double mutant coronavirus variant in western stateIndia has detected a double mutant variant of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Mahara...

World News Roundup: Silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed; one pregnant woman searches for her husband and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No noises, only birds silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freedMyanmars junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021