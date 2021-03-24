Left Menu

South African president to testify at corruption inquiry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify as a witness before a long-running corruption inquiry for four days late next month, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:11 IST
South African president to testify at corruption inquiry
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify as a witness before a long-running corruption inquiry for four days late next month, the presidency said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa will give evidence to the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and established to test allegations that former President Jacob Zuma allowed three businessmen who were close to him to plunder state resources and influence government appointments while he was in power.

Zuma was ousted by the governing African National Congress (ANC) in February 2018, and his successor Ramaphosa has been battling to revive investor confidence dented by widespread corruption implicating senior politicians. "The presidency wishes to confirm that president Cyril Ramaphosa will appear ... on April 22, 23, 28, and 29," a statement from his office said.

Ramaphosa is expected to give evidence in his capacity as president and former deputy president of the country, and as president and former deputy president of the ANC. In both instances, Ramaphosa served as deputy under Zuma's leadership. Ramaphosa has repeatedly spoken out on the need to respect the constitution and rule of law.

Zuma faces possible arrest after refusing to obey a court order to appear at the same inquiry. Zuma, who denies any wrongdoing, failed to have Zondo recuse himself from the corruption inquiry and chose not to recognize its authority, saying Zondo is biased against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israels next prime minister.You read that correctly.Tuesdays elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a d...

Centre fears rise in ration rates under Delhi's doorstep ration scheme 

Raising critical objections to the Delhi governments doorstep ration delivery scheme, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday said 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital may end up buying foodgrains at a higher rate ...

Health News Roundup: Poland reports 30,000 new coronavirus cases daily; Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.India detects double mutant coronavirus variant in western stateIndia has detected a double mutant variant of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Mahara...

World News Roundup: Silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed; one pregnant woman searches for her husband and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No noises, only birds silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freedMyanmars junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021