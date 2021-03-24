Merkel says drops plan for stricter shutdown at Easter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was reversing a decision for a stricter shutdown over the Easter holidays, saying it had been a mistake because it was not practical. "The idea of an Easter shutdown was created with the best of intentions," she said, but added that the plan had been hasty and could not be implemented in such a short time.

"This mistake is my mistake alone," she said.

