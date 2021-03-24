Denmark's government proposes $11.6 bln aid package to businesses

Denmark's government proposes $11.6 bln aid package to businessesReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:18 IST
Denmark's government on Wednesday proposed a new economic aid package worth 73 billion Danish crowns ($11.62 billion) to help businesses suffering from lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
($1 = 6.2841 Danish crowns) (Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alison Williams
- Denmark
- Danish