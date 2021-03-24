Left Menu

Aware of China developing infrastructure in border regions opposite India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:20 IST
Aware of China developing infrastructure in border regions opposite India: Govt

The government on Wednesday said it was aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang autonomous regions, and that it keeps constant watch on all developments having a bearing on country's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is also focusing on improving infrastructure in the border regions to facilitate economic development as also to meet the country's strategic and security requirements.

''The government is aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang Autonomous Regions. The government continues to keep constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' he said.

The minister also said that in the last few years, the government has increased the budgetary allocation for construction of roads and bridges in the border areas.

This, he said, has helped provide connectivity to the local population and better logistical support to the armed forces.

''Government gives careful and special attention to improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas, in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India's strategic and security requirements,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israels next prime minister.You read that correctly.Tuesdays elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a d...

Centre fears rise in ration rates under Delhi's doorstep ration scheme 

Raising critical objections to the Delhi governments doorstep ration delivery scheme, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday said 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital may end up buying foodgrains at a higher rate ...

Health News Roundup: Poland reports 30,000 new coronavirus cases daily; Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.India detects double mutant coronavirus variant in western stateIndia has detected a double mutant variant of the novel coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Mahara...

World News Roundup: Silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed; one pregnant woman searches for her husband and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No noises, only birds silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freedMyanmars junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021