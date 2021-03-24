Left Menu

U.N. to set up probe into torture, arrests in Belarus crackdown

Updated: 24-03-2021
The U.N. top human rights body on Wednesday agreed to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about alleged excessive use of force and torture by authorities in Belarus during the post-election crackdown.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution brought by the European Union, which Belarus ambassador Yury Ambrazevich rejected as a "destructive signal". The vote was 20 states in favor, seven against, including Russia, with 20 abstentions.

"We must show our support to the people of Belarus and hold perpetrators of grave human rights violations accountable to end the vicious cycle of impunity," Portugal's ambassador Rui Macieira, speaking for the EU, told the Human Rights Council.

