Left Menu

NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case

National Investigation Agency has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:39 IST
NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case
Sachin Waze (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. Under UAPA, the maximum police custody can be of 30 days. The investigating agency can get an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet (additional to the usual 90 days). Securing bail will be much more tough in comparison with other sections.

The NIA has told the Special NIA court that Mansukh Hiran murder case is also connected so that will be investigated with this case. Also Thane Sessions court has told ATS to stop investigation into the Mansukh Hiran murder case and handover all documents to NIA today. The arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiran's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said NIA sources.

According to NIA sources, Waze booked a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai between February 16 to 20. He is also seen carrying fiv bags in the hotel in CCTV footage of the hotel. Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court backs Lego in German design rights case

Danish toymaker Lego on Wednesday won the backing of Europes second-highest court in its fight to secure design rights for its colourful snap-together plastic building bricks familiar to millions of children worldwide.The Luxembourg-based G...

Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russias first such project since the late Soviet Unions ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was present...

Seed industry upset over govt disallowing trials of GM crops

The seed industry on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Centres regressive decision to not allow scientific field trials of genetically modified crops, including Bt Brinjal, without considering the recommendations from states and U...

Congress can do anything for votes, its alliance in Assam not 'mahajot' but 'mahajhoot': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress, saying that its hand is with people whose foundation has been to destroy the identity of Assam and that the main opposition party in the state wants to wrest po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021