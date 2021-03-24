Turkish foreign minister says he told U.S. counterpart S-400 was "a done deal" at meeting

Turkish foreign minister says he told U.S. counterpart S-400 was "a done deal" at meetingReuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:44 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he told his U.S. countepart Antony Blinken that Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems was "a done deal", adding that the NATO allies needed a roadmap to tackle disagreements.
The U.S. State Department said Blinken had urged Ankara not to retain the S-400s in their talks at a NATO meeting in Brussels.
Cavusoglu said his talks with Blinken were held in a constructive atmosphere and that they agreed to hold a more comprehensive meeting in Turkey or the United States.
