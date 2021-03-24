Left Menu

Commissioning of ICG 'Vajra' ahead of schedule a milestone: Larsen and Toubro

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:46 IST
The commissioning of Coast Guard ship ''Vajra'' ahead of schedule, was a milestone achievement in the shipbuilding journey due to the numerous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official of Larsen and Toubro said on Wednesday.

'Vajra', meaning 'Thunderbolt', was formally commissioned by chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat at a ceremony held at the Chennai Port Trust here.

Larsen and Toubro defence and smart technologies wholetime director Jayant D Patil said the commissioning bears the testimony to Team Larsen and Toubro's grit, focus and commitment to promises made as also the unique infrastructure, inhouse capabilities to swiftly augment the Indian Navy and Coast Guard fleets even in most challenging situations.

ICGS Vajra is the sixth vessel in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels built by Larsen and Toubro under Ministry of Defence contract signed in 2015.

The seventh offshore patrol vessel (OPV) 'Vigraha' was currently being readied for seatrials, he said.

Larsen and Toubro CEO S N Subrahmanyan said, ''it is heartening to add another success story to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with the commissioning of Vajra.

L&T ensured progress of ship construction activities by leveraging its core strengths of innovation, adaptability and commitment to overcome unprecedented business interruptions caused by the pandemic, the CEO said.

''We are glad that one more offshore patrol vessel for the Coast Guard is commissioned ahead of schedule,'' he said.

OPVs are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in maritime zones of the country including island territories with helicopter operation.

The roles of offshore patrol vessel include policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations.

The design and construction process of the vessel has been certified by American Bureau of Shipping as well as Indian Registrar of Shipping and overseen by Coast Guard's resident team at Kattupalli ship building facility.PTI VIJ BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

