Army clears Special Forces veterans' proposal to allow Siachen trek by disabled soldiers

New Delhi (India), March 24 (ANI) The Indian Army has cleared a proposal to allow the first-ever trek by personnel with disabilities to the world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier.

New Delhi (India), March 24 (ANI) The Indian Army has cleared a proposal to allow the first-ever trek by personnel with disabilities to the world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier. Army sources said the proposal was received from a private organisation named Conquer Land Air Water (CLAW).

CLAW is a private organisation led by Indian Army Special Forces veterans researching on rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. A significant number of Para Special Forces operatives get injured while conducting operations or training and their rehabilitation is ensured by the forces.

Over a year ago, the government announced permission for tourists to visit Siachen Glacier, which is the highest battlefield and one of the most difficult terrains on Earth. The trek which has been allowed for tourists is between Siachen Glacier's base camp and Kumar Logistics base at around 17,000 feet. (ANI)

