Rajya Sabha returns Finance Bill 2021, completing Par approval for Budget

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Finance Bill 2021 without any new amendment, completing the Parliamentary approval for Budget 2021-22.

The Upper House debated the amended Finance Bill 2021 that was approved by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

It returned the bill after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to curtail her reply to the discussion on the legislation after a verbal spat with TMC members over the implementation of central schemes such as PM Kisan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal.

While Sitharaman said the state government had not given names of farmers for giving cash help under the PM Kisan Yojana, TMC members countered saying the state had given the nod for the scheme and the minister was not speaking the truth.

The two houses had previously approved the Appropriation Bill, authorizing the spending of a certain sum of money.

With Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2021, the Parliamentary approval for Budget 2021-21 has been completed.

