HC suspends 2-year jail term of Somnath Bharti in assault case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:08 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended the two-year jail term of AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in a case of assault on AIIMS security staff.

Justice Suresh Kait also stayed Bharti's conviction in the case and sought response of the Delhi government on his plea challenging his conviction and the sentence.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing in May 20.

Bharti was taken into custody and sent to prison on Tuesday after pronouncement of the verdict by a trial court here.

In his plea before the high court, he sought setting aside of the trial court's order and acquitting him of all charges.

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a JCB operator.

A magistrate had in January sentenced him to two years in prison.

The punishment was upheld by a sessions judge on Tuesday.

