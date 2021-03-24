Left Menu

Plea in HC for probe into franchisee scam; court seeks replies from Centre, CBI, ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:13 IST
Plea in HC for probe into franchisee scam; court seeks replies from Centre, CBI, ED

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre, CBI and ED to reply to two separate pleas for a probe into a ''franchisee scam'' under which several persons were cheated of crores of rupees allegedly by DBM Retails Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary Westland Trade Pvt Ltd and their directors.

Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to the ministries of home affairs and finance as also the CBI, ED and Delhi Police seeking their stand on the two petitions moved by the victims of the alleged franchisee racket.

The court listed the matter for hearing on April 22.

The petitions were moved in the Delhi High Court after the Supreme Court on February 8 said it had made a ''mistake'' by agreeing to examine the matter and asked the petitioners to move the high court instead.

In their pleas, filed through advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the victims have claimed that the two companies floated bogus entities such as Hyper Supermarket and Hyper Mart to invite investors, like the petitioners, who were then duped of their money.

The petition seeks an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) or by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into various offences, including money laundering and black money hoarding, allegedly committed by the directors and beneficiaries of the two companies.

It claimed that the companies collected franchise fees of several lakhs from people, assuring certain payout and by this method attracted around 500 investors.

Thereafter, the money taken from the victims was siphoned off into ghost companies or were used in benami transactions, the petitions have alleged.

''The injury is large because under a well planned conspiracy, directors, sleeping partners and employees deceived the petitioners by fraudulently and dishonestly inducing them to deliver their hard earned money,'' the two pleas have alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...

Delhi Cabinet approves nameless scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. The original name of the scheme, Mukhyaman...

Google tax rate is less than that imposed in income of Indian businessmen: Cong MP

Congress member Neeraj Dangi raised the Google tax issue in Rajya Sabha where he expressed concern over low rate of levy proposed on foreign internet firms compared to what Indian businesses pay.He said that the foreign internet firms may s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021