Left Menu

No coercive action to be taken against ED officials by Crime Branch till March 30: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court directed the state government to not take any coercive action should be taken against the Enforcement Directorate officials by the Crime Branch until March 30.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:19 IST
No coercive action to be taken against ED officials by Crime Branch till March 30: Kerala HC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court directed the state government to not take any coercive action should be taken against the Enforcement Directorate officials by the Crime Branch until March 30. The Court said this while considering the petition by the ED assailing the FIR filed by the Crime Branch against the ED officials.

The Court will further hear the matter on Tuesday because the State government has been sought some time to file counter. In its FIR, the Crime Branch alleged that officials of the ED coerced prime accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Swapna Suresh to implicate the Kerala Chief Minister in the case.

ED said in the court that, "Swapna made her statements before a Magistrate and the said statements have not been retracted. The allegations are baseless." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...

Delhi Cabinet approves nameless scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. The original name of the scheme, Mukhyaman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021