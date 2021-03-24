No coercive action to be taken against ED officials by Crime Branch till March 30: Kerala HC
ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:19 IST
Kerala High Court directed the state government to not take any coercive action should be taken against the Enforcement Directorate officials by the Crime Branch until March 30. The Court said this while considering the petition by the ED assailing the FIR filed by the Crime Branch against the ED officials.
The Court will further hear the matter on Tuesday because the State government has been sought some time to file counter. In its FIR, the Crime Branch alleged that officials of the ED coerced prime accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Swapna Suresh to implicate the Kerala Chief Minister in the case.
ED said in the court that, "Swapna made her statements before a Magistrate and the said statements have not been retracted. The allegations are baseless." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
