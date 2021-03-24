Unknown gunmen loot cash from bank, decamp with 12-bore rifle in J-K's Budgam

Unknown gunmen loot cash from bank, decamp with 12-bore rifle in J-K's BudgamPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:20 IST
Unknown gunmen on Wednesday decamped with a 12-bore rifle and approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash from a bank branch in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Around 3:00 pm, some masked gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Chandapora in central Kashmir district and fired some shots into the wall of the building, a police official said.
He said the gunmen decamped with approximately Rs 2 lakh and one 12-bore rifle of the branch guard.
Police have started investigations and a hunt has been launched to trace them, the official said.
