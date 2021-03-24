Left Menu

HC stays defamation cases against Maran

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:28 IST
HC stays defamation cases against Maran

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal defamatory proceedings pending against former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran before the Special Court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs.

Justice N Satishkumar set aside the proceedings while allowing two criminal original petitions from Maran.

While the first one related to his statement made on January 31, 2020 against the Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar on an alleged scam, the second one pertained to his staging a dharna to condemn bus fare hike near Chetpet signal on January 29, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...

Delhi Cabinet approves nameless scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. The original name of the scheme, Mukhyaman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021