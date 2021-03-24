World News Roundup: Silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed; one pregnant woman searches for her husband and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'No noises, only birds': silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed

Myanmar's junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while businesses in Yangon were shut and streets deserted in response to a call by anti-coup activists for a silent strike. Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. There was no immediate word from authorities on how many prisoners were freed. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls.

Turkey says EU needs to stop 'playing for time', take concrete steps for better ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the European Union to stop "playing for time" and making conditional remarks about Turkey, urging the bloc to take steps to improve the positive momentum in ties, a day before an EU summit where the bloc's leaders will discuss ties with Ankara. The EU is ready to deepen trade ties with Turkey but will maintain the threat of economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement due to be agreed by EU leaders at the summit.

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States' closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. The EU and China signed an investment deal in late December, despite American misgivings, in which Beijing promised to uphold international labour laws and allow more European involvement in its economy.

Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port: sources

The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Wednesday it had approved the entry of some vessels. The move came after the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has been battling the coalition for six years and controls most large urban centers in Yemen, said it would only agree to a Saudi ceasefire proposal if an air and sea blockade were lifted.

Separated by U.S. border patrol, one pregnant woman searches for her husband

Nehemie Montrose, a mother-to-be from Haiti, stood anxiously outside a respite center for migrants in Del Rio, Texas, waiting for the daily border patrol buses dropping off migrants who had recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. For five days Nehemiah, 29, had waited and watched people get off the buses in single file. Again her husband, Josue Macon, was not among them. They had crossed the Rio Grande river that separates Texas from Mexico days earlier and been taken into custody by U.S. border patrol agents. She had not seen him since.

Special Report: Brazil's military fails in key mission - halting Amazon deforestation

Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. Air Force C-130 aircraft spewed water and flame retardant over the burning jungle. The effort, in August 2019, launched a new and unprecedented military deployment to quell fires in the world's largest rainforest. He called it Operation Green Brazil.

'Nothing worse than COVID' - Spaniards line up as AstraZeneca shots resume

Spain restarted using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with little sign public enthusiasm has been dented by a week-long suspension over potential side effects. Along with a dozen other European countries, Spain stopped using the shot early last week amid concerns of a rare blood-clotting condition, but then revoked the suspension after Europe's medicines agency backed the vaccine.

U.S. won't force allies into 'us-or-them' choice on China, Blinken to say

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to tell NATO allies on Wednesday that China is a threat to the West but that the United States will not force anyone to choose sides between Washington and Beijing. European allies France and Germany are looking for a strategic balance in relations with Beijing and Washington that ensures the European Union is not so closely allied with one of the world's two big powers that it alienates the other.

Aid workers struggle to reunite Rohingya children separated by deadly fire

Aid workers searched on Wednesday to reunite Rohingya Muslim families separated when a huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes. The blaze, the latest and biggest over the past year in the crowded camps in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, killed 15 people on Monday with hundreds missing, the United Nations said.

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. A spokesman said lower-level lay employees would not be affected by the cuts. Francis has often insisted that he does not want to fire people.

