Left Menu

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:32 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. A pandemic year, two cafes and an abundance of doubt about the other side

A year after the pandemic forced Chris and Amy Hillyard to temporarily close their two San Francisco Bay Area cafes, the news is suddenly good. Covid-19 infections have dropped sharply. The Hillyards and most of the staff at Farley's East and Farley's SF have been vaccinated. The business got a second round of federal government aid, bigger than the first. Separated by U.S. border patrol, one pregnant woman searches for her husband

Nehemie Montrose, a mother-to-be from Haiti, stood anxiously outside a respite center for migrants in Del Rio, Texas, waiting for the daily border patrol buses dropping off migrants who had recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. For five days Nehemie, 29, had waited and watched people get off the buses in single file. Again her husband, Josue Macon, was not among them. They had crossed the Rio Grande river that separates Texas from Mexico days earlier and been taken into custody by U.S. border patrol agents. She had not seen him since. Harris urges Congress to act on gun control legislation for lasting impact-CBS News interview

U.S. President Joe Biden has not ruled out taking executive action to tackle gun violence, but Congress should pass gun control legislation for a more lasting impact, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. Harris, in an interview on CBS News' "CBS This Morning" program, said Biden was prepared to sign two recent gun-related bills passed by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives and urged the narrowly-divided Senate to pass them as well. Colorado shooting rampage investigation yet to uncover motive

Police were searching for clues on Wednesday into what led a 21-year-old man described as paranoid and angry to open fire at a Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was in jail awaiting his first court appearance following the rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa section of Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Miami Beach bistros bow to spring break curfew after weekend mayhem

David Rivero, manager of Miami Beach's Puerto Sagua restaurant, expects to lose three hours of business a night during "spring break" due to a curfew imposed after thousands of young people brought unmasked pandemonium to city streets last weekend. Even so, Rivero sees the early closure as necessary to keep residents, tourists and workers safe in one of America's top party destinations amid coronavirus concerns. Biden to mark 'Equal Pay Day' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men. Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year. At U.S. seders, vaccinations mean 'hugging is definitely on the menu'

Esther Greenberg's Passover seder is rooted in centuries-old tradition, but it’s a modern medical breakthrough that’s bringing together her vaccinated, unmasked family for this weekend's holiday meal after being long separated by COVID-19. “Hugging is definitely on the menu,” said Greenberg, 74, a grandmother who like her husband Bob, 76, a retired pharmacist, was fully vaccinated against the air-borne virus, which has killed more than 543,000 people in the United States. Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week. The Democrat called on the Senate to approve two bills passed by the House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. He also called for a ban on assault-style weapons. Colorado suspect's family saw him fiddling with gun days before shooting -court documents

Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun did not look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit. Rather, it looked like a "machine gun." In Colorado, trauma from mass shootings lingers for generations

An 80-year old man, a pair of soldiers in military garb and a 20-year-old student were among the stream of people braving cold mountain winds to lay flowers at one of the makeshift memorials for 10 victims of Colorado's latest mass shooting. There have been so many shootings in this Western state in the 21 years since two students massacred 13 people before killing themselves at Columbine High School in Littleton that generations of residents have seen similar memorials erected for the dead.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...

Delhi Cabinet approves nameless scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. The original name of the scheme, Mukhyaman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021