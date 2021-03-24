AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian official

AstraZeneca jabs in Italy plant bound for Belgium - Italian officialReuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:39 IST
The doses of AstraZeneca vaccines found at a plant in Italy over the weekend were bound for Belgium, an Italian official said on Wednesday.
On Saturday the EU Commission had asked Italy's prime minister to inspect some batches of vaccines at a production plant in Anagni, south east of the capital Rome, the official added.
The checks were carried out by the Italy's Carabinieri military police between Saturday and Sunday, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU Commission
- AstraZeneca
- Rome
- Belgium
- south east
- Italian
- Italy
ALSO READ
Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
EU regulator reviews issue with Austrian batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot
Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely
A long Brexit journey to Rome's Almost Corner Bookshop
AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod for lung cancer treatment drug