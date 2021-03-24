Left Menu

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of implementation is disheartening, Committee on Subordinate Legislation headed by senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said in its report on Wednesday.Competent Authority has a very significant and indispensable role in the implementation of Act, whose main functions include attachment of propertiesassets of operators of illegal schemes, and subsequent realisation of assets for repayment to depositors, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:55 IST
Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the state/UT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.

''The tardy pace of implementation is disheartening,'' Committee on Subordinate Legislation headed by senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said in its report on Wednesday.

Competent Authority has a very significant and indispensable role in the implementation of Act, whose main functions include attachment of properties/assets of operators of illegal schemes, and subsequent realisation of assets for repayment to depositors, the report said. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, which came into force on February 2019, provides for a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors.

The Act also aims to make unregulated deposit schemes illegal ab initio, before the scheme could take money and dupe people. The committee recommended that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Finance Ministry should aggressively pursue the matter with the state/UT governments.

It also asked the secretary, DFS to request the Union Minister of Finance, if necessary, to use her good offices to impress upon the state/UT governments their responsibilities under the Act and to notify their respective Competent Authorities as soon as possible. The committee in report said that in case an Act of Parliament confers a certain obligation or responsibility on the state governments to implement the Act or requires them to frame subordinate legislation to carry out the provisions of the Act, then the state governments should adhere to the obligation or responsibility conferred on them so that the legislation may be implemented in full letter and spirit. This delay in taking action on the part of state governments sometimes ends up defeating the main purpose of the legislation enacted by the Parliament, it said. The committee raised few concerns regarding the law impacting legitimate business transactions that arise in the normal course, which could be construed as illicit deposits under this Act. The ministry said that such deposits done in the normal course of business are exempted under the Act. The committee also recommended that the Act or the Rules may be suitably amended to incorporate provision providing for expertise, experience and domain knowledge in dealing with financial frauds or crimes, in order to be eligible for appointment as Competent Authority.

The report said it has suggested that there should be a national level body or agency, which can investigate and follow up such financial frauds independently without any pressure from the central or state governments. The composition and terms and conditions of service of officials manning such a body may be framed in such a way that they are insulated from any political or administrative pressures and they may carry out their mandate without any fear or favour, it said. The committee noted that celebrities with ''deep pockets'' charge huge sums of money, often in lakhs and crores, in lieu of their endorsements of such illicit scheme, the fine under this Section needs to be imposed heavily so as to serve as a credible deterrence. ''The terms of endorsement contract and the nature and extent of the fraud in scheme may also be taken as relevant considerations while deciding on the exact amount of the fine to be imposed,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rate of increase in coronavirus cases tripled in Maha in over one month

The rate of increase in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra between February 14 to March 23 was three times that recorded in the previous four months, data shows.After a steady decline since October, the new cases surged noticeably since Febru...

AP CM to inaugurate Kurnool airport on March 25

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu on March 25 and formally launch commercial flight operations.This will be the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tiru...

WRAPUP 2-Weather slams U.S. business equipment spending; supply disruptions weigh

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods and shipments unexpectedly fell in February after nine straight monthly increases, but a rebound is likely as factory activity picked up early this month amid warmer temperatures.The weak report fr...

Ind vs Eng: We didn't capitalise on key periods in the first ODI, says Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too. Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021