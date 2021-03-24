Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:01 IST
Lebanon's caretaker PM: activating resigned cabinet is up to parliament

Lebanon's outgoing prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Wednesday that it was parliament's decision whether to re-activate a resigned cabinet, after months of wrangling that has blocked a deal on a new government.

Diab's cabinet has served in a caretaker capacity since quitting last August over the huge Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and compounded the country's financial collapse.

In his statement on Wednesday, Diab said the political deadlock spurred calls to activate his cabinet but that the question of whether the constitution allows it was up to the parliament.

