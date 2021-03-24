HC stays proceedings in defamation cases against Maran Eds: corrects 2nd para

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings in two defamation cases against former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran before the Special Court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs.

Justice N Satishkumar granted the stay while passing interim orders on the criminal original petitions from Maran.

While the first one related to his statement made on January 31, 2020 against state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on an alleged scam, the second one pertained to his staging a dharna to condemn bus fare hike near Chetpet signal here on January 29, 2018.

