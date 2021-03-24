Left Menu

Thane court asks Maha ATS to stop Mansukh Hiran death probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:15 IST
Thane court asks Maha ATS to stop Mansukh Hiran death probe

A Thane courton Wednesday directed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to stop its investigation into the death of businessmanMansukh Hiran and hand over case records to the NIA immediately.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5, days after he claimed that the Scorpio with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai had been stolen from his possession.

The Union home ministry handed over the probe into the Hiran case to the National Investigation Agency on March 20.

But the ATS continued its probe and claimed to have cracked the case two days ago.

The NIA then approached the Thane chief judicial magistrate seeking a direction to the ATS to hand over the case, the central agency's lawyer said.

The magistrate, after hearing submissions from both the agencies, directed that the ATS' investigating officer shall not proceed with the probe, and shall hand over all relevant documents and records to the NIA without any delay.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of the explosives-laden SUV and has arrested suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze of Mumbai police in that case.

Hiran's wife had alleged that Waze was using the same SUV for some time, and he played a role in her husband's death.

The ATS earlier this week had claimed that Waze was the prime accused in Hiran murder case, and it would seek his custody after the NIA remand expired on Thursday. The ATS has arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Dehradun, Mar 24 PTI Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpow...

88 pc of all COVID-19 deaths in India in age group of 45 years and above: Govt

People aged 45 and above account for about 88 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India making them the most vulnerable section, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, a day after the government opened up vaccinations for all those in ...

Rate of increase in coronavirus cases tripled in Maha in over one month

The rate of increase in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra between February 14 to March 23 was three times that recorded in the previous four months, data shows.After a steady decline since October, the new cases surged noticeably since Febru...

AP CM to inaugurate Kurnool airport on March 25

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu on March 25 and formally launch commercial flight operations.This will be the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tiru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021