Left Menu

Will not take coercive action on FIR against ED sleuths,Kerala govt tells HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:19 IST
Will not take coercive action on FIR against ED sleuths,Kerala govt tells HC

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that it will not take coercive action on the basis of the FIR registered against Enforcement Directorate officials by the state police for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, to give statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state government gave the assurance to the court when it took up the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking quashing of the FIR.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General partly argued the case.

When the ED counsel sought intervention of the court to prevent coercive action against the ED officers, the state informed the court that there was no need for the apprehension of coercive action on the basis of FIR.

Considering the state government's plea seeking adjournment, Justice V G Arun posted the case for next Tuesday for further arguments.

In its plea, the ED has alleged the FIR was registered against its unnamed officials with ''ulterior motive of derailing the statutory investigation'' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into a large economic offence of smuggling of huge quantities of gold.

In its prayer, the ED submitted that the FIR filed be quashed or the investigation be transferred from the state police to the CBI to ensure an impartial investigation.

The central agency also wanted the court to stay all further proceedings pursuant to the FIR against ED officials and direct no coercive action against the officers of the Enforcement Directorate 'who are performing their official duties' under the PMLA 2002 pending disposal of the petition.

The impugned FIR has been registered with an oblique motive to put pressure on the Investigating Officers,besides also ''ensure that trial is not conducted in a fair and impartial manner because certain highly placed persons are involved in this case,'' the ED submitted.

The Crime Branch registered the case on March17 on the basis of a report filed by the Crime Branch team which was probing the leak of a voice clip, purportedly belonging to Suresh. PTI COR TGB BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Republicans plan to take their opposition to President Joe Bidens border policies to the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday, attempting to move legislation that promises to tie up the chamber for hours, a source familiar with the matter said. A...

US STOCKS-Financials lift S&P 500, Dow; Powell, Yellen on deck

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as economy-linked financial and energy stocks gained amid another day of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Intel Corp gained 1.5 as the company, in its effo...

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by Corona pehelw...

20-year-old gang raped in UP's Mahoba, 4 college students held

Four college students were arrested here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the students...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021