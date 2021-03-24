France says AstraZeneca not honouring COVID-19 jabs deal is unacceptable

France says AstraZeneca not honouring COVID-19 jabs deal is unacceptableReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:23 IST
French government considers that the drug maker AstraZeneca is not honouring the commitments it had made regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, its spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
"The situation is completely unacceptable", Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
