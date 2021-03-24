Left Menu

Three held for extortion bid in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:34 IST
Three held for extortion bid in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three men were arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area and threatening to shoot him if the demand was not met, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rohit (26), wanted to make easy money and his father knew the businessman he chose him as the potential target because he was aware of his whereabouts, they said.

Rohit and his two associates -- Azam Khan (19) and Faraz Khan (20) --conspired to extort money from the businessman, police said, adding all the three accused, who are residents of Seelampur, have been arrested.

According to the police, businessman Sahil Sethi received a threat call from an unknown number on Monday morning after which he lodged a complaint at Shalimar Bagh police station. Sethi stated that the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened to shoot him if the demand was not fulfilled. The caller also claimed that he has been following him for sometime and knows everything about his home, workplace and his daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). During investigation, police analysed details of the mobile number through which the call was placed and that led to the identification of the accused.

After extensive raids at various locations by different teams, accused Rohit was arrested and the mobile through which the extortion call was made was recovered from him, the DCP said.

On Tuesday, the businessman got another call around 3 pm by an unknown caller who threatened him to withdraw his complaint against Rohit and also demanded R 5 lakh from him again, the DCP said.

The location of the caller was traced and the accused duo -- Azam and Faraz Khan -- were nabbed and the mobile phone from which the second call was made was also recovered from them, she said.

''Interrogation revealed that Rohit had relevant information about the businessman as his father has been associated with the complainant for business purposes for long time. Hence, Rohit made the extortion call to earn easy money,'' Rangnani said.

Rohit has previous involvements in two criminal cases, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Republicans plan to take their opposition to President Joe Bidens border policies to the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday, attempting to move legislation that promises to tie up the chamber for hours, a source familiar with the matter said. A...

US STOCKS-Financials lift S&P 500, Dow; Powell, Yellen on deck

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as economy-linked financial and energy stocks gained amid another day of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Intel Corp gained 1.5 as the company, in its effo...

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by Corona pehelw...

20-year-old gang raped in UP's Mahoba, 4 college students held

Four college students were arrested here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the students...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021