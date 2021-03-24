Left Menu

U.S. Senate panel confirms Mallory to lead White House CEQ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:38 IST
U.S. Senate panel confirms Mallory to lead White House CEQ

A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday confirmed Brenda Mallory to head up the White House Council on Environmental Quality, a key role that will coordinate President Joe Biden's climate change and environmental justice policies.

The Senate Environment and Public Works committee voted 11-9 to approve Mallory, who previously served as general counsel of the CEQ and until recently was head of regulatory affairs at the green advocacy group Southern Environmental Law Center.

The CEQ coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies, and can have broad influence on the outlook for big infrastructure projects from pipelines to industrial facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Republicans plan to take their opposition to President Joe Bidens border policies to the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday, attempting to move legislation that promises to tie up the chamber for hours, a source familiar with the matter said. A...

US STOCKS-Financials lift S&P 500, Dow; Powell, Yellen on deck

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as economy-linked financial and energy stocks gained amid another day of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Intel Corp gained 1.5 as the company, in its effo...

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by Corona pehelw...

20-year-old gang raped in UP's Mahoba, 4 college students held

Four college students were arrested here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the students...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021