Left Menu

MP: Man gets life term for raping five-year-old girl

It was found that the minor had been sexually assaulted by Nagar on July 15 in 2017.The next day, her family had reported the matter to the police, and Nagar was later arrested, the prosecution added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:53 IST
MP: Man gets life term for raping five-year-old girl

A court in Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a five-year-old girl in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Gyaneshwari Kumre awarded the sentence to 28-year-old Beni Prasad Nagar after holding him guilty under various IPC sections, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on him, the prosecution said.

He was convicted on the basis of evidence and the statements of witnesses produced by the prosecution to prove the charges against Nagar, special public prosecutor Ashish Tiwari said.

The accused had taken away the minor girl when she was sleeping with her mother and other family members. The girl was later found on Bhakwah road. It was found that the minor had been sexually assaulted by Nagar on July 15 in 2017.

The next day, her family had reported the matter to the police, and Nagar was later arrested, the prosecution added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC judge inaugurates web portal aimed at easing access to justice

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has inaugurated a web portal - Sahyog - an initiative aimed at provide free of cost access to justice to those in need by connecting student research assistants to lawyers and organisations who...

US STOCKS-Financials lift S&P 500, Dow; Powell, Yellen on deck

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as economy-linked financial and energy stocks gained amid another day of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Intel Corp gained 1.5 as the company, in its effo...

Republicans plan Senate floor 'fireworks' over surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Republicans plan to take their opposition to President Joe Bidens border policies to the U.S. Senate floor on Wednesday, attempting to move legislation that promises to tie up the chamber for hours, a source familiar with the matter said. A...

Harish Rawat tests positive for COVID

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by Corona pehelw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021