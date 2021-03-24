Left Menu

Poland accuses Belarus of persecuting Polish nationals

In a worsening diplomatic standoff following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions this month, the Polish foreign ministry said it had summoned a Belarusian charge d'affaires for discussions on Tuesday evening but gave no further details. Andzelika Borys, head of the Association of Poles in Belarus, was arrested in the city of Grodno on Tuesday and sentenced to 15 days in prison, Polish media said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:54 IST
Poland accused Belarus on Wednesday of persecuting its Polish minority after Polish and Belarusian media said the head of a group representing the Polish diaspora had been arrested.

Andzelika Borys, head of the Association of Poles in Belarus, was arrested in the city of Grodno on Tuesday and sentenced to 15 days in prison, Polish media said. Belarusian media said Borys was being held on charges of violating mass gathering rules, citing the interior ministry. The Association of Poles in Belarus said it feared further "repressions" of the diaspora but would continue its work.

The Belarusian interior ministry was not available for comment and the government issued no statement on her arrest or reports of several other Poles in Belarus being detained. "We absolutely do not agree with the persecution of Poland's minority in Belarus. These arrests... and these charges are baseless and they are targeting Poland's minority," Michal Dworczyk, the Polish Prime Minister's top aide, said in Warsaw.

Poland has criticised the Belarusian leadership under President Alexander Lukashenko, and has hosted Belarusian opposition politicians. Warsaw has also called for coordinated action to help the protest movement in Belarus, where Lukashenko's opponents say a presidential election last August was rigged to hand victory to him. The president had denied electoral fraud.

The prosecutor's office in the Belarusian city of Brest has also opened a criminal case into suspected glorification of war criminals, following a memorial evening in a Polish school in Belarus dedicated to Poles who fought against the Soviet Union. Poland expelled two Belarusian diplomats last week after a Polish diplomat was expelled this month.

