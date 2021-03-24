British police arrest man after suspicious package at the queen's Edinburgh residence - PA Media

British police arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of Holyrood Palace, the queen's official residence in Edinburgh, PA Media reported.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, it was made safe. There was no threat to public," Sky quoted Scottish police as saying. The queen is not currently in residence there.

