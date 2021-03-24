Left Menu

Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad fast track court convicts prime accused, accomplice

A Faridabad fast track court on Wednesday convicted Tauseef, prime accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case and his accomplice Rehaan for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:01 IST
Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad fast track court convicts prime accused, accomplice
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Faridabad fast track court on Wednesday convicted Tauseef, prime accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case and his accomplice Rehaan for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide. A third accused Mohammed Azruddin, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the other two has however been acquitted.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday, March 26. Last year on October 26, Nikita Tomar a final year commerce student was shot dead in the afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to write an exam.

Footage from the CCTV cameras outside the college purportedly showed Tauseef and Rehaan attempting to force her into her vehicle after she is seen leaving the college. Footage from the incident shows that she resists the possible abduction bid upon which she is shot at. After the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed on October 27 to probe the case and it filed a 700-page charge sheet, listing 60 witnesses, in the murder case. Police said that the charge sheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic and material evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Financials lift S&P 500, Dow; Powell, Yellen on deck

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as economy-linked financial and energy stocks gained amid another day of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Intel Corp gained 1.5 as the company, in its effo...

WRAPUP 2-Weather slams U.S. business equipment spending; supply disruptions weigh

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods and shipments unexpectedly fell in February after nine straight monthly increases, but a rebound is likely as factory activity picked up early this month amid warmer temperatures.The weak report fr...

EXCLUSIVE-India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India SII, the worlds biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. The mo...

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021