Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad fast track court convicts prime accused, accomplice

A Faridabad fast track court on Wednesday convicted Tauseef, prime accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case and his accomplice Rehaan for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide. A third accused Mohammed Azruddin, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the other two has however been acquitted.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday, March 26. Last year on October 26, Nikita Tomar a final year commerce student was shot dead in the afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to write an exam.

Advertisement

Footage from the CCTV cameras outside the college purportedly showed Tauseef and Rehaan attempting to force her into her vehicle after she is seen leaving the college. Footage from the incident shows that she resists the possible abduction bid upon which she is shot at. After the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed on October 27 to probe the case and it filed a 700-page charge sheet, listing 60 witnesses, in the murder case. Police said that the charge sheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic and material evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)