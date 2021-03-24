UP: Three get death sentence for gang-rape, murder of girl in 2018

UP: Three get death sentence for gang-rape, murder of girl in 2018PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:01 IST
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Wednesday sentenced three men to death in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor in January 2018, the state government said in a statement here.
Additional District Judge (POCSO-2), Bulandshahr, Rajesh Parashar found the three guilty and sentenced them to death.
The accused -- Zulfiqar Abbasi, Dilshad Abbasi and Ijrael alias Malani (all residents of Sikandarabad area in Bulandshahr) -- had on January 2, 2018 abducted the girl while she was returning from tuition classes.
The girl was abducted in a car, gang-raped, and then killed using her dupatta. The body was thrown in a canal under Dadri police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
A case was registered against the three under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A gunner was also provided to the aggrieved family, the statement said.
