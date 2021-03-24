AAP will move SC if GNCTD bill passed by parliament

The AAP will move the Supreme Court if the GNCTD bill is passed by Parliament, the party's Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

''If the GNCT Amendment Bill is passed by Rajya Sabha today, we will go to the Supreme Court,'' Gupta was quoted as saying by AAP in a tweet.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, is opposing the bill, alleging that it is unconstitutional.

