Left Menu

Amend Acts by bringing amendments and not through Finance Bill route: Jairam Ramesh

Following this, it may be sent to the Rajya Sabha for its recommendations, which the Lok Sabha may reject if it chooses to.Referring to the LIC Act, which was passed in 1956 by both Houses of Parliament, he said far reaching amendments were being done in the legislation without discussion and debates.There are 49 sections in the Act. Twenty-seven of the 49 sections are being amended now through the Finance Bill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:07 IST
Amend Acts by bringing amendments and not through Finance Bill route: Jairam Ramesh

Criticising the government for using the Finance Bill to amend several other legislations, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday stressed the government should rather bring separate amendments for making changes in laws, including the LIC Act.

Participating in the debate on the Finance Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, Ramesh wanted to know why the route of Finance Bill, which is a money bill, was being taken by the government for amending various Acts, including an important legislation on public sector insurance behemoth LIC.

''Finance Act amended 19 Acts passed by Parliament in 2017-18. I challenged it in the Supreme Court. In 2019, the then CJI, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha, upheld my petition and rejected the amendments,'' the former minister said.

To support his argument, he said amendments were made in the LIC Act, Central Tax, Benami Act, SEBI Act, Debt Recovery Act, the IDBI Act, among others, in the Rajya Sabha, where the government does not have majority, through the money bill route.

''When government did not have majority in Upper House, this route of Finance Act is resorted,'' Ramesh said.

As per the Constitution, a money bill may only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, which can pass it by a simple majority of all members present and voting. Following this, it may be sent to the Rajya Sabha for its recommendations, which the Lok Sabha may reject if it chooses to.

Referring to the LIC Act, which was passed in 1956 by both Houses of Parliament, he said far reaching amendments were being done in the legislation without discussion and debates.

''There are 49 sections in the Act. Twenty-seven of the 49 sections are being amended now through the Finance Bill. No debate, no discussion, no scrutiny by standing or select committee. Why such a route is being taken for such an important Act?,'' he asked.

He said if one looks at the LIC logo 'Yogakshemam Vahamyaham' that is engraved on its Nariman Point building, it says ''I am provider of your securities and I will fulfil those needs'', which is derived from chapter nine of the Bhagwad Gita but the government is endangering its motto.

Ramesh said LIC was set up in wake of large irregularities in the insurance sector and there was a certain social logic behind its nationalisation, adding that ''LIC has been the bulwark for government programmes.'' He questioned what the government will do when foreign firms will own part of LIC, which is going to be a listed company.

''We can't stop these amendments as these are part of Finance Bill. This bill may pass, your IPO may be there,'' Ramesh said.

Asserting that India requires many more companies like LIC, he said: ''Why don't you make it mandatory that 10 per cent is reserved for policyholders? Please amend the Act by bringing amendments, not through Finance Bill.'' LIC plays a significant role, he said, and added that everyone from Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had gone to LIC to fund infra projects.

He said the government should ensure the basic social obligation of LIC and that its utility is not weakened or jeopardised.

The Congress MP cautioned that amendments to the LIC Act should not be done in haste and without debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iye...

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...

US lawmaker urges International Olympic Committee to move 2022 games out of China

A powerful Republican lawmaker on Wednesday urged the International Olympic Committee IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympic Games out of Beijing, saying China should not be given a platform to whitewash its crimes as it is committing a genoci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021