Maha: One held for killing man, dumping body in Palghar

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man, disfiguring his face and dumping the body on a ground in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The Mira-Bhayandar Virar Vasai police have nabbed Arman Irfan Ahmed, a resident of Dumalnagar in Vasai, for allegedly killing Ramkaran Verma (42), an official said.

The matter came to light when a body was found on a ground at Khairpada in Nalla Sopara on March 22, following which a case was registered, he said.

After the probe, the victim's identity was established and the police zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly attracted to the victim's wife and had planned to eliminate him.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him into police custody till March 30, the official added.

