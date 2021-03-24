Maha: Man commits suicide over fear of getting fired from work

A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday over fear that he would be fired by his employer in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Prashant Khandare, a resident of Buvapada, hanged himself using a wire at his home in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Khandare had met with an accident while driving a milk van 10 days ago and was worried that his employer would fire him over the matter, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, the official added.

