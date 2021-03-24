Decomposed body of college student found in UP's Shahjahanpur; three arrested

Three people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 20-year-old college student, whose decomposed body was found in a forest area near Marena village here days after he went missing, police said.

During questioning, one of them told police that they killed Hariom because he had molested his girlfriend.

Deceased Hariom was studying at a law college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. He went missing on March 19.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said the body was found late Tuesday night.

''Hariom was a student of Swami Shukdevanand Law College and resided in a rented accommodation in Mohanganj locality. He went missing on March 19 after sitting for his examinations. His father Ashok Singh had lodged a missing report at the Sadar Bazar Police Station,'' Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

''Police on Wednesday arrested three accused persons. They study at the same college,'' Anand said.

According to the SP, the main accused told police that he was in a relationship with a female student studying in LLB third semester and she was allegedly molested by Hariom in the past.

On March 18, when the woman reached the college to collect her admit card, Hariom allegedly offered to help her but then grabbed her with ''bad intention'', the SP said, quoting the main accused.

When the accused came to know about it, he vowed to take revenge, Anand said.

They devised a plan the same day, and on March 19, they took Hariom to a forest and attacked him with a sickle, the SP said.

The body of the deceased bore several injury marks, Additional SP Kumar earlier said, and added that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police had said that the victim's father suspected the role of Hariom's college mates in the incident.

Kumar had earlier said that four students have been detained.

Meanwhile, a BA second-year female student of the same college died at a Lucknow hospital on Tuesday, a month after she was found severely burnt and lying naked along a national highway here. She was cremated amid tight security arrangements at the Ganga Ghat on Wednesday.

The Mumukshu Ashram was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after a female student of a law college run by it accused Chinmayanand of sexual assault. The student later withdrew her charges against Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the case in September 2019 and released on bail nearly five months later.

