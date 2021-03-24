Left Menu

Aspiring cops liable to be denied recruitment due to pending criminal cases: HC

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:27 IST
Aspiring cops liable to be denied recruitment due to pending criminal cases: HC
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Police and security personnel are expected to bear impeccable character and unimpeachable integrity to retain people's confidence and an aspirant facing criminal cases is liable to be denied appointment in the police force, the Allahabad High Court has ruled.

A bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot gave the ruling stipulating that the decision to deny the appointment is further justified when taken with due adherence to the principle of natural justice and after hearing the applicant.

The bench gave the ruling while endorsing the decision of the Jalaun superintendent of police to cancel the appointment of Uttar Pradesh resident Sanjay Kumar in the police force on the ground of some criminal cases pending against him.

"The police is a disciplined force which is charged with the duty to uphold the law and order in the state," Justice Bhanot said.

"Personnel in uniform belonging to disciplined forces are expected to bear impeccable character and possess unimpeachable integrity. Adherence to these standards is essential to enable them to discharge their duties effectively and retain the confidence of the public at large," the bench said.

While endorsing the Jalaun SP's decision, the bench pointed out that the decision was taken with due adherence to the principle of natural justice and after giving Kumar due opportunity to have his say.

The bench gave the ruling last Friday on Kumar's petition challenging the denial of the appointment in UP police on the ground that some criminal cases were pending against him.

Arguing for Kumar, his counsel contended that his client had already apprised the police recruitment authority about all the criminal cases pending against him and the status of probe into them.

Opposing Kumar's plea, the government counsel submitted to the court that the petitioner was named in several criminal cases including one case of moral turpitude.

Dealing with the matter, the court also relied on the judgement in the case of Avtar Singh, in which the Apex court had held, ''In a case where the employee has truthfully made the declaration of a concluded criminal case, the employer still has the right to consider antecedents and cannot be compelled to appoint the candidate.'' Relying on the apex court ruling, the high court bench said by merely disclosing the pending criminal cases against him, an applicant cannot prevent the appointing authority from cancelling his appointment.

Conceding the need for the appointment authority to follow the principle of natural justice in denying the appointment on the ground of pending criminal cases against the appointment, the bench said, "The adverse material has to be provided to the candidate" to help him defend himself and ''point out mitigating circumstances in his favour in the proceeding''.

"When the need arises a fair and impartial opportunity of hearing may be given to such candidate," the bench said.

The bench, however, after going through the Jalaun SP's order refusing to appoint Kumar, the court said that the petitioner was given full opportunity of hearing before the order rejecting his appointment was passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iye...

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...

US lawmaker urges International Olympic Committee to move 2022 games out of China

A powerful Republican lawmaker on Wednesday urged the International Olympic Committee IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympic Games out of Beijing, saying China should not be given a platform to whitewash its crimes as it is committing a genoci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021