Russia asks Turkey to find and punish forces who shelled Syria's Aleppo - Ifax

Russia asks Turkey to find and punish forces who shelled Syria's Aleppo - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:29 IST
The Russian military has asked Turkey help find and punish those responsible for shelling residential areas in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
Turkey on Tuesday expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria after rebel sources and witnesses accused Russian jets of hitting towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.
