Five students crushed to death by speeding SUV in Rajasthan's Jalore

Five students of classes 9 and 10 were crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Wednesday when they were returning home from school in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said.

Among the deceased were two boys and three girls. One girl was also injured in the incident, they said.

The children were walking home from their school when the incident occurred on Karda-Raniwara road, the police said.

The children were tossed in the air as the vehicle ploughed into the group and rammed into roadside bushes. A case against the driver, Suresh, has been registered and he has been arrested, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ramila Devasi, Varsha Devasi, Vikram Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Veena. Kamla was injured in the incident, the police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the children and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured girl.

