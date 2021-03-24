Left Menu

Man gets 10 years RI for raping girl in 2016

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:37 IST
Man gets 10 years RI for raping girl in 2016

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl over five years ago.

The special judge of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court-2, Ravinder Prasad Gupta, convicted Akshay for raping the girl on January 23 in an area under the Loni border police station limits.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sanjiv Bakharwa told PTI.

The girl was abducted and raped at knifepoint, the SPP said, adding that an FIR was lodged against Akshay on January 25. He was arrested after two days and the girl was rescued.

The accused had also threatened the girl that he would kill her family members if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iye...

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021