Left Menu

SC flags possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:42 IST
SC flags possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday flagged the issue of possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds by political parties for illegal purposes like terrorism and asked the Centre whether there was any "control" over how these funds were put to use.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Attorney General K K Venugopal that the government should look into this issue of possible misuse of funds received through electoral bonds for illegal purposes like terrorism.

"What is the control of the government on how the money is put to use," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked Venugopal.

The bench reserved order on an application seeking a direction to the Centre and others not to open any further window for sale of electoral bonds ahead of the upcoming assembly elections and also during the pendency of a PIL pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their accounts.

During the hearing, the top court said suppose a political party wants to encash electoral bonds and finance a protest, what is the government's control on how this fund is put to use.

"The funds can be misused for illegal purposes like terrorism. We would like you, as the government, to look into this aspect," the bench said, adding that political parties may use these funds for activities beyond their political agenda.

"If a political party receives electoral bonds worth Rs 100 crore, what is the assurance that it won't be used for illegal purpose or fund violence," the bench observed.

The bench, however, made it clear that it did not want to get into politics and its comments were not aimed at any patrticular political party. Venugopal told the bench that electoral bonds have validity of 15 days and political parties have to file their income tax return also.

The bench also asked, "Suppose, a businessman or anybody goes to buy electoral bond, do they have to disclose it is white money and do they have to pay tax?".

The top law officer said that buyers have to use white money and the purchase of electoral bond is through banking channel.

"Terrorism is not funded by white money. It is funded by black money," Venugopal said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, said that any further sale of electoral bonds should not be permitted.

When Bhushan said that today elections are largely influenced by money, the bench observed, "most people are conscious of the role of money in elections". As Bhushan argued that electoral bonds should not be allowed to be issued, the bench asked Venugopal whether these bonds will be issued.

Venugopal said it will be issued from April 1 to April 10. Bhushan said there is anonymity about the donor and the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India had earlier raised objections on it.

He claimed that most of the funds through electoral bonds have gone to the ruling party.

The bench observed that funding through electoral bonds can be to any political party.

The NGO, in its fresh plea, has claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further "increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies". On January 20 last year, the apex court had refused to grant interim stay on the 2018 Electoral Bonds Scheme and sought responses of the Centre and the Election Commission on an interim application by the NGO seeking stay on the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iye...

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021