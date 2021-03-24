Left Menu

Poland accuses Belarus of persecuting Polish nationals

Poland accused Belarus on Wednesday of persecuting its Polish minority, calling on its government to stop "taking hostages", after Polish and Belarusian media said the head of a group representing the Polish diaspora had been arrested. In a worsening diplomatic standoff following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions this month, the Polish foreign ministry said it had summoned a Belarusian charge d'affaires for discussions on Tuesday evening but gave no further details.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:54 IST
Poland accuses Belarus of persecuting Polish nationals

Poland accused Belarus on Wednesday of persecuting its Polish minority, calling on its government to stop "taking hostages", after Polish and Belarusian media said the head of a group representing the Polish diaspora had been arrested.

In a worsening diplomatic standoff following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions this month, the Polish foreign ministry said it had summoned a Belarusian charge d'affaires for discussions on Tuesday evening but gave no further details. Andzelika Borys, head of the Association of Poles in Belarus, was arrested in the city of Grodno on Tuesday and sentenced to 15 days in prison, Polish media said.

Belarusian media said Borys was being held on charges of violating mass gathering rules, citing the interior ministry. The Association of Poles in Belarus said it feared further "repressions" of the diaspora but would continue its work. The Belarusian interior ministry was not available for comment and the government issued no statement on her arrest or on reports of several other Poles in Belarus being detained.

"I want to express my absolute condemnation of Andzelika Borys' arrest...we cannot condone taking hostages in this way. That's what you can call this sort of large scale action that the Belarusian authorities are taking," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a televised statement. Poland has criticised the Belarusian leadership under President Alexander Lukashenko, and has hosted Belarusian opposition politicians.

Warsaw has also called for coordinated action to help the protest movement in Belarus, where Lukashenko's opponents say a presidential election last August was rigged to hand victory to him. The president had denied electoral fraud. The prosecutor's office in the Belarusian city of Brest has also opened a criminal case into suspected glorification of war criminals, following a memorial evening in a Polish school in Belarus dedicated to Poles who fought against the Soviet Union.

Poland expelled two Belarusian diplomats last week after a Polish diplomat was expelled this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iye...

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021