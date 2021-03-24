Russia, Turkey reopen crossing points in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo - Ifax

Russia, Turkey reopen crossing points in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:59 IST
Russia's military said on Wednesday that it had agreed with Turkey to open two crossing points in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria and one near Aleppo, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia on Tuesday proposed that Turkey reopen these three crossing points due to the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria, TASS news agency quoted Russia's centre for Syrian reconciliation as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
