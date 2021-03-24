Left Menu

German court turns to top European judges for help on Facebook data case

cannot be decided without referring it to the European Court," the Higher Regional Court in Duesseldorf said in a written opinion. Cartel office chief Andreas Mundt ordered Facebook in February 2019 to curb its data collection, saying the world's largest social network had abused its market dominance to harvest the information of its users without their consent.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:06 IST
German court turns to top European judges for help on Facebook data case
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A court in Germany hearing an appeal by Facebook against data curbs imposed by the country's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would seek guidance from the European Court of Justice on the case. The move effectively defers a verdict in the two-year-old court battle and casts a spotlight on whether Germany's Federal Cartel Office may have exceeded its authority in seeking to apply competition law to the issue of data protection.

In the European Union, of which Germany is the largest member, issues around technology and personal privacy are covered by a rulebook introduced in 2018 called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). "The question of whether Facebook is abusing its dominant position ... cannot be decided without referring it to the European Court," the Higher Regional Court in Duesseldorf said in a written opinion.

Cartel office chief Andreas Mundt ordered Facebook in February 2019 to curb its data collection, saying the world's largest social network had abused its market dominance to harvest the information of its users without their consent. This included gathering data about users' browsing habits when they visited a website with a Facebook 'like' button on it - even if an internet surfer didn't click on that button.

Facebook appealed that decision and, in the last significant development in the case, the German Federal Court reinstated the restrictions last June pending a resolution of the high-stakes legal battle. In its opinion, the panel of judges chaired by Juergen Kuehnen found fault with Facebook over its collection of data on the social network and other applications, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus.

But it also questioned whether the cartel office exceeded its remit, whether it had incorrectly targeted different Facebook corporate entities, and whether it had given the company a fair hearing before acting. "The Higher Regional Court today expressed doubts about the legality of the Federal Cartel Office's decision and decided to refer questions to the European Court of Justice," Facebook said in a statement.

"In our opinion, the order of the Federal Cartel Office also violates European law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader's 'wear Bermudas' remarks against Bengal CM distasteful: O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek OBrien on Wednesday condemned as distasteful BJP leader Dilip Ghoshs purported remarks against the West Bengal chief minister suggesting that she should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg, and said su...

Income tax refunds worth Rs 2.13 lakh cr issued to 2.24 cr taxpayers

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.13 lakh crore to 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.This include Personal income tax PIT refunds amounting to Rs 79,483 crore and corporate tax refunds a...

Ten-year-old boy beaten to death in Karnataka for stealing

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in Haveri district of Karnataka on March 16, police sources said on Wednesday.The boy named Harishayya Hirema...

Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

Berlin Germany, March 24 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute RKI announced on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021