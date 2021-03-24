Left Menu

HC asks Centre if airport health officials examined man from Australia who jumped to death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Health Ministry whether its officials examined a 23-year old man who was detained at IGI Airport here on March 18 last year after he arrived from Australia and died the same day after allegedly jumping from the roof of Safdarjung Hospital shortly after being admitted there.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the ministry and sought its stand after the court was told that the man was detained at the airport and later taken to the hospital by the airport health officials who come under the Health Ministry.

The court also directed the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the IGI airport, to place on record the CCTV footage of the intervening night of March 17-18, 2020 when the young man was detained and taken away to the hospital.

With the directions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

The directions came on the plea moved by a family member of the deceased alleging that the young man -- Tanvir Singh -- was detained and then taken to the hospital without communicating any reason to his mother who was also travelling with him.

According to the plea, the deceased's mother was informed around 9.00 pm on March 18, 2020 that her son had been taken to the hospital and within a few minutes of his arrival there, he jumped from the roof of the building leading to his death.

The court on the first date of hearing on February 25, 2021 had noted that the matter ''is of a serious nature'' as no reasons appeared to be communicated to the family or to the mother, who was a co-passenger, as to why the deceased was being taken to Safdarjung Hospital. ''It is also not clear from the copy of the post-mortem report as to what the medical condition of the deceased was when he was admitted into the Safdarjung Hospital,'' the court had said.

